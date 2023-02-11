About 12 trains cancelled due to agitation

Kolkata: Around 12 trains were cancelled by the South Eastern Railway on Saturday in view of public agitation at Kantadih Station in Adra division and Khemasuli station in Kharagpur division.



The rail blockade was called by Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA), which is a pan-India tribal organisation, over a host of issues, including recognition of Sarna as a religion in the next census. South Eastern Railway (SER) train services were affected because of the agitation, which was organised at Kantadih station in Adra division and Khemasuli station in Kharagpur division. The agitation was also staged between Mahadevsal and Posoita stations under Chakradharpur division from 11:45 am.

The protest was withdrawn from Khemasuli station at 12 noon and from Mahadevsal station of Chakradharpur division at 1 pm. It was removed from Kantadih station at 3:55 pm. “Normal train services are being gradually restored,” the SER notified. This led to cancellation of several passenger special and express trains.