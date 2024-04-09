‘About 12 locations identified for construction of ATSs in Bengal’

Kolkata: Twelve locations have been identified across the state for the construction of Automatic Testing Station (ATS). The construction of these twelve ATSs will be funded by the state. Meanwhile, the ATS at Behala, which is being funded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is likely to be completed by July this year, an official said.



These twelve ATS will be in various districts, including Darjeeling, Murshidabad, Purulia, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, Cooch Behar, East Burdwan and Malda. The identified lands either belong to the state, Transport department, PWD (Roads) or Zilla Parishad.

The work on these twelve ATSs are yet to begin. Apart from this, the department aims to have 10 more ATS in the state. However, it is yet to be decided whether these 10 ATSs will be run by state or through Public-Private Partnership model.

The construction work of ATS Behala is nearing completion. After around seven years, the construction work of this ATS had started from March 1, 2023. It is being constructed adjacent to the fourth unit of the motor vehicle office of the Kolkata Zone.

The ATS will have a metal track and will be digitally integrated.It is being implemented by the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT). The Behala office will also have direct access to the Automated Driving Testing Track and the Inspection and Certification centre being set up there .

The Regional Driving Training Centre (RDTC) is also coming up at Behala. The Centre will provide ‘refresher training’ to experienced drivers. The work of the project costing Rs 15 crore had paused in between because of tender issues.

Apart from offering modern training to drivers, it will also train drivers for 10-12 years and assess their adaptation to various rules and regulation changes pertaining to traffic rules as well as new signage.