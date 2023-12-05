About 12 injured in two separate road mishaps

Raiganj: Eight persons, including four women and two children were injured when a toto in which they were travelling had a collision with a tractor near Jhitkia under Raiganj Police Station area of North Dinajpur district on Monday. The locals immediately rescued them and admitted them to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.



One who received a serious head injury was shifted to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital in Siliguri.

The injured were returning home from Jhitkia Haat. A police officer of Raiganj Police Station said: “The reason for the accident is yet to be known. An investigation has begun.”

In another case, four persons, including two children were injured when a car collided with an NBSTC bus on National Highway 31 at Baluchuka under Goalpokhar Police Station areas of North Dinajpur on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the car was crossing the road from a petrol pump when it had a collision with a speeding Raiganj-bound NBSTC bus. The injured are undergoing treatment at Kishangunj Medical College & Hospital in Bihar, police said.