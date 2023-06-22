About 12 dead in lightning strikes across Bengal, ‘rain to intensify’

: Rain will intensify in various South Bengal districts on Thursday and Friday taking down the mercury by 5 degree Celsius in the next three days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore. According to reports at least 12 people died in lightning strikes across Bengal.

According to the MeT office prediction, there may be heavy rainfall in some of the South Bengal districts on Thursday. Monsoon has already entered several parts of South Bengal including Kolkata. “The districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, East Burdwan will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura will also receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

The city on Wednesday registered its lowest temperature at 29.7 degree Celsius while the highest temperature remained at around 25 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Red alert issued for various north Bengal districts as there will be heavy rainfall as several districts in the North will continue to receive rainfall.

The MeT office had predicted heavy rainfall in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. Monsoon rain will lash almost all the South Bengal districts within the next 24 hours, the weather office said.

Moderate rainfall lashed several parts of South Bengal including Kolkata in the past 48 hours bringing down the temperature by a few notches giving some relief to the city dwellers from the hot and humid condition. Pre monsoon rain hit Kolkata and other districts on Monday. Humidity related discomfort may prevail in some of the south Bengal districts, MeT office said.

There will be heavy rainfall in various North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar. Heavy rainfall may continue in several North Bengal districts in the next five days. There is a possibility of landslides in the hills due to rains.

The onset of Monsoon in South Bengal was delayed by El Nino and Cyclone “Biparjoy”. Monsoon rain was expected to enter South Bengal on June 11. The MeT office had earlier hinted that the upcoming southwest monsoon season may be delayed and shortened with skewed distribution of rainfall among various regions.