About 109 houses damaged in Murshidabad violence: Survey

Kolkata: The Murshidabad district administration's preliminary survey has found 109 odd houses damaged in the recent unrest that resulted from protests against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025. A report in this regard has been submitted to the state Chief Secretary from the district administration.

Suti, Dhulian and Samsherganj are the areas in Murshidabad that have been witnessing violence since April 10.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased in the violence and declared that those whose houses have been damaged will be rehabilitated in residences constructed under Banglar Bari scheme. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant who chaired a meeting with 12 departments with the district magistrates attending virtually on Saturday has already issued instructions that those who are presently in relief camps because of being rendered destitute should get funds under Banglar Bari as soon as they return back to their respective addresses.

Panchayat department Secretary P Ulaganatan was present in the meeting at Nabanna. With the Chief Minister also announcing offering compensation to those whose shops have been damaged, Pant directed the Panchayat secretary to conduct a survey jointly with the district administration of the damaged shops and submit a report to the state government.

The Additional District Magistrate of Murshidabad was directed to take all possible measures for rehabilitation of the affected people and reach out with assistance to those whose shops have been damaged.