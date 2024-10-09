About 106 community pujas in city, adjoining areas bag awards

Kolkata: A total of 106 community pujas in Kolkata and its adjoining areas are the recipients of Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2024. Total 32 Puja committees made it to the “Serar Sera” category while 30 bagged the ‘Special Prize.’



Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs ( I&CA) department, Indranil Sen, in presence of Santanu Basu, secretary of the department and other senior officials announced the names of the Puja committees that won the Sharad Samman in eight categories. Song penned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as theme song of Suruchi Sangha won the ‘Best Song’ award.

In the ‘Serar Sera’ (Best of the Best) category, the awards went to Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani, Barisha Club, Sreebhumi Sporting , Behala Natun Dal, Tala Pratyay, Kalighat Milan Sangha, Hindustan Park Sarbojanin, Samajsebi Sangha, Naktala Udayan Sangha, Ballygunge Cultural, Tridhara Akalbodhan, to name a few.

A total of 14 Puja organisers bagged awards in the ‘Best Environment’ category which includes Ajeya Sanghati, Tala Barowari, Sanghashree, Selimpur Pally etc.

Three awards were given for the ‘Best Idol’ that includes Mohammad Ali Park, Kidderpore 74 Palli, Telengabagan (Ultadanga). Five awards were announced in the category of ‘Best Pandal’ (Sera Mandap) that includes Kalighat Milan Sangha, Chakraberia Sarbojanin, Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha, Kamdahari Subhaspally Sarbojanin and Netaji Colony Sarbojanin (Low Land). Six awards were declared in the category of ‘Sera Sabeki Puja’ (best traditional Puja): Ekdalia Evergreen, Singhi Park, Bagbazar Sarbojonin, Mudiali Club, Simla Byayam samity and Barisha Players Corner. Fifteen awards were announced in the category of ‘Best Thought’ (Sera Bhabna) namely Chetla Alapi, Beliaghata 33 Pally, Bosepukur Sitala Mandir, Nalini Sarkar Street, Chaltabagan Sarbojonin, Bakulbagan Sarbojonin, Kalighat Kishore Sangha etc.

About 22 of the total 106 awards went to Puja committees in areas like Bidhannagar, Howrah, Baranagar and South Dum Dum. The Red Road Carnival will be held on October 15 while a similar carnival in all districts will be held on October 14. The Bengal government has been awarding Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman since 2013.