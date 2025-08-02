About 100 students awarded Haji Muhammad Mohsin Scholarship

Kolkata: State Mass Education and Library Services Minister Siddiqullah Choudhury on Friday said the department is developing a portal that will allow users to read books online and locate state-run libraries where their chosen titles are available. The portal will feature a comprehensive list of books across all government libraries.

He said that as of now, the project is in its early stages. “Through this portal, people can find out any choice of their books and in which library it is available. We are working on it to get it launched soon,” he said.

It was learnt that at present there are 2456 state-run libraries across Bengal.

On Friday afternoon, he attended a scholarship disbursement programme styled as Haji Muhammad Mohsin Endowment Fund Scholarship disbursement under which 100 meritorious Muslim students were given Rs 20000 each.

The minister further informed that since 2011, the state government has spent about Rs 9500 crore till 2025 for the education of Muslim youths.

Apart from Chowdhury, Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department, Tajmul Hossain, Secretary of the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department, PB Salim, among other dignitaries were present.