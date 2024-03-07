About 100 people whose kin fell victim to wildlife attacks to get jobs

Jalpaiguri: A total of 100 individuals, whose family members fell victim to wild animal attacks in Jalpaiguri, are slated to receive employment in the Forest department. The recruitment process is set to commence in the Gorumara Wildlife Division of Jalpaiguri district Forest department.



The department has confirmed the appointment of 13 individuals through the issuance of appointment letters, with the remaining names to be forwarded by higher authorities for further appointments.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, stated: “Our jurisdiction encompasses 100 individuals. Upon their appointment, our departmental staff will provide them with training related to various aspects of the Forest department’s responsibilities. Subsequently, they will be integrated into regular duties at different stages, including tasks such as rhino protection, field duty and wildlife conflict prevention. The initial 13 appointees have received their letters from Binnaguri Wildlife and Khunia Wildlife Squared areas.” In efforts to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts, the department has implemented several measures. However, the challenge remains significant, particularly for the families left in distress when a person succumbs to a wildlife attack. In response to this issue, the state government already provides a compensation of Rs 5 lakh in the event of a death caused by a wild animal attack.

Additionally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced last year that, apart from compensation, the state government would extend employment opportunities to one family member of the deceased in such cases. This decision, in line with the Chief Minister’s directives, has been deliberated in the state Cabinet, with outlined eligibility criteria for job placement. The appointed individuals will serve as forest volunteers, receiving a monthly salary of approximately Rs 12,000.