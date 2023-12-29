About 100 people take ill in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Approximately 100 people in the Daugauri area of the Ruidanga village Panchayat in Cooch Behar fell ill after consuming ‘prasad’ at a ‘kirtan’ event, with around 60 of them hospitalised. The incident occurred during a celebration for the new paddy at a house in the area on Thursday night. Attendees, including children, partook in the ‘prasad’, consisting of ‘khichuri’, vegetables and curd around 9 pm. Soon after, individuals experienced stomach pain, vomiting and fever.



On Friday, the affected individuals were transported to Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital and Ghoksadanga Primary Health Centre for treatment. While approximately a hundred patients are reported ill in the area, 17 have been admitted to the Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital and around 40 to the Ghoksadanga Primary Health Centre.

Preliminary findings suggest food poisoning as the cause. Following the incident, a team from the BDO and Health department, under the administration, visited the area. Dr Sukant Biswas, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Cooch Behar, stated: “Upon receiving the news, we dispatched two teams from the Health department to the area. They are assessing the health of the affected individuals and simultaneously tracking those admitted to the hospital. The origin of this incident is currently under investigation.”