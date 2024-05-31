About 10 Trinamool leaders, workers attacked by ISF

Kolkata: About 10 persons were reportedly injured after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers were allegedly attacked by Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers at Bhogali-Baniara area in Bhangar on Thursday night.

According to sources, the ISF workers allegedly attacked Trinamool Congress leader Rafiq Khan along with a few of his party workers when they were returning from a meeting. It is alleged that ISF workers suddenly started hurling bombs at them. During the attack, about 10 Trinamool workers suffered injuries and were rushed to Jirangacha Primary Health Centre. Four of them who were critical shifted to the SSKM Hospital late on Thursday night. Trinamool Congress leader Saukat Mollah alleged involvement of ISF MLA Naushad Siddique and demanded his arrest. TMC candidate of Jadavpur Saayoni Ghosh along with senior party leader Aroop Biswas reportedly went to the hospital to check on the injured party workers.

They claimed that ISF was indulging in such acts out of desperation as they wouldn’t be able to win. Though Trinamool Congress leaders and workers claimed that they were attacked by the ISF, the accused political party workers denied the allegations and alleged that it was the Trinamool Congress workers who had attacked them.