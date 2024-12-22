About 10 shops gutted in fire at Fulbari Market

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out on Sunday afternoon, causing significant damage to around 10 stalls on Fulbari-Gajoldoba Canal Road at Paramunda More. The blaze, which reportedly originated in a butchery, quickly spread to neighboring stalls. Two fire engines, one from Fulbari and one from Siliguri, rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze.

The affected businesses included a grocery stall, a stationery stall, a tea stall, a motorcycle garage, a jewellery store and others. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.