About 10 kids die of fever & respiratory distress in the past three days in Bengal

KOLKATA: Five children died of pneumonia at two different state run hospitals on Tuesday. Around 10 children died due to fever and respiratory distress in the past three days in Bengal.



Two children died at Calcutta Medical College while three children died at the Dr BC Roy hospital. One of the victims was a one and half year old from Howrah’s Udaynarayanpur. The patient complained about fever, parches on the body and she was taken to a primary health centre in Udaynarayanpur and later shifted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where she died at 7.30 am. Another child was from Madhyamgram in North 24-Parganas who died at the same hospital on Tuesday morning. Among the victims who died at Dr BC Roy Hospital one was from Haringhata in Nadia.

Health experts have pointed out that children in the age bracket from 3 months up to 2 years are mostly infected. Many of the children are being referred to the Dr BC Roy Hospital from the districts as a result the hospital has a huge pressure of patients. All the medical colleges in the city have pediatric wards where the patients are getting adequate treatment.

More than 80 children have been admitted to the Dr BC Roy Hospital in the past 24 hours. Nearly around 500 children are undergoing treatment at the same hospital. According to unconfirmed sources, more than 30 children have died in this season following fever, respiratory distress and pneumonia. “This time of the year, we find patients with respiratory distress. There is nothing to panic about. People should be alert and awareness must be spread among the guardians so that they check their children from going to crowded places without a mask. If a child suffers from fever with loss of appetite for over 2-3 days, a doctor should be consulted,” said Dr G Mukherjee, a senior pathologist in the state.

Meanwhile, the Health department has already decided to set up a dedicated ward for the children at Beliaghata ID Hospital with 50 beds to take off the pressure of Dr BC Roy Children hospital. Health department also directed the district hospitals not to transfer patients unnecessarily. Expert doctors from Kolkata will be sent to the district to give training, sources in the health department said.

Incidentally, two children died of pneumonia on Monday in two hospitals in the city. In the wake of sudden rise in adenovirus cases and pneumonia, the state health department has already directed all the state run hospitals to open fever clinics. It has been advised that if a child runs fever above 102 degree and pulse rate goes below 60, a doctor should be consulted. Like Covid, Adenovirus is also affecting the respiratory system.