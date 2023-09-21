About 10 hurt after bus rams another bus

About 10 persons suffered minor injuries after a bus rammed another bus near the crossing of Middleton Street on J L Nehru Road on Wednesday morning. According to the police report, the bus from route 40A was moving towards Park Street along the J L Nehru Road at high speed. However, near the Middleton Street crossing, the driver lost control and rammed a stationery bus. Due to the impact of collision, about 10 passengers suffered injuries. Before traffic cops arrived, the other bus managed to flee. However, the offending bus was seized and the driver was detained. The injured passengers were taken to SSKM Hospital.