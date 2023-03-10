Abir Chatterjee returns to Bengali TV serial

Actor Abir Chatterjee, who started his career with Bengali TV soaps before becoming the most sought-after Byomkesh Bakshi onscreen, is all set to return to serial.

In the popular Bengali serial, ‘Saathi’, Abir will be seen playing friend to Om (Indrajit Basu), the main lead of the show. In the serial, Abir will be organising a special Holi party where Om and his family have been invited too. The makers are excited to have Abir on the show.

Before making his big screen debut with the Bengali film ‘Cross Connection’ in 2009, Abir was a popular face on television. From ‘Banhishikha’, ‘Ek Aakasher Niche’, ‘Khuje Beria Kacher Manush’ to ‘Somoy’, Abir did a bunch of serials, short films and telefilms before venturing into cinema. Recently, he hosted the hit TV reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. In fact, he also played the lead in Raj Chakraborty’s mini TV series ‘Proloy Asche’. Interestingly, the director is all set to make his web series debut with ‘Abar Proloy’. Meanwhile, Abir has also started shooting for Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy’s new Bengali film ‘Raktabeej’.