Abhishek’s ‘Yatra’: Malda sees euphoria in streets, packed roofs

MALDA: It was double delight for the people of Malda to see both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee together on stage at Susthani More for the first time in Malda. Even, Abhishek Banerjee had to repeatedly request the crowd to sit down to enable others at the back to get a view of the stage.



Slogans hailing the duo reverberated in the hot summer day at ‘Nabojowar.’ Following the administrative meeting at the Malda College Auditorium, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cavalcade reached Sustani More.

Abhishek Banerjee, after completing his scheduled roadshows and meetings of his ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’, also arrived at the venue.

Abhishek Banerjee started the programme which concluded with the Chief Minister’s speech.

Abhishek Banerjee’s day had started with a meeting with senior citizens of Chanchal 2, where he had spent the night. He then travelled to Ratua for a roadshow.

Huge crowd had gathered to witness the roadshow. Even the roofs of the houses were full with people trying to catch a glimpse of the youth leader

A public meeting at Enayetpur in Manikchak was the next programme of Abhishek Banerjee. Morjina Bewa, a hexagenerian of Ratua, said: “I have seen him on TV but never thought I would see him in person. My desire is fulfilled now. He is helpful and down-to-earth like his aunty.”

Abhishek’s next destination was the Daral Islam mosque in Milki under the English Bazar Police Station. It is claimed to be one of the biggest in the country.

Covering his head with a white cloth, Abhishek offered his prayers with thousands of followers waiting outside.

In Mothabari, he did “Jan Sanjog” by walking on the street amidst victory slogans. This time he did not shake hands with anyone as his right hand was wounded after being roughed up in the past 10 days with over enthusiastic supporters trying to shake hands during his programme. His security guards were facing problems in stopping his supporters from reaching him.

Abhishek then went to Susthani More to conclude his Malda journey with a joint programme with Mamata Banerjee.

Mehtab Hossain of Kaliachak 2, a member of the party, said: “We had our leaders among us. There’s no doubt that our party is in right hands.”