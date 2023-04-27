Abhishek’s warning sees effect, 32 leaders quit party

In the wake of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s warning that no one should expect to get poll tickets by exercising their political clout or through secret understandings, 32 party leaders have resigned in Cooch Behar where Banerjee is presently campaigning.

During the announcement of TMC’s campaign, ‘Trinamool-e Nabo Jowar’, Abhishek had made it clear that the very intention behind starting the ‘Grambanglar Motatot’ initiative is to ensure there is no fight over getting tickets for Panchayat polls.

He had categorically mentioned that no worker should be under the impression that they can exercise their political clout, or beg and flatter MLAs, to get tickets.” “Grambanglar Motatmot will ensure that people get to pick their candidates through a secret ballot,” he had highlighted.

Abhishek’s warning seems to have disappointed some of the party leaders in the North Bengal region who have chosen to quit the party citing various excuses. It is learnt in Dhalpal-1 Gram Panchayat under Tufangunj Block-1 at Cooch Behar, about 32 party leaders, including the booth president, area committee general secretary and members of the block committee have opted for mass resignation. Sources said that this may be exactly what the ‘Trinamool-e Nabo Jowar’ campaign aimed at, which is to weed out people who work only out of cynical gains.