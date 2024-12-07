Abhishek’s ‘Sebaashray’ initiative tags 12 referral hospitals

Kolkata: As many as 12 referral hospitals, including several medical colleges in Kolkata, have been tagged with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s new initiative ‘Sebaashray’, under which health camps will be organised for 10 days in each of the Assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seats from January 2.

The political observers believe that the ‘Vaccine on wheels’ and ‘Doctors’ on wheels’ initiatives of the Diamond Harbour MP in the past had immensely benefited the people under his Lok Sabha Constituency. The new health initiative will also be a major success. Banerjee earlier held health camps for the people of Diamond Harbour. It was learnt that around 12 hospitals have been demarcated as referral hospitals for the patients who come to these camps. Those needing hospital intervention while undergoing checkups at the health camps will be taken to the hospitals for further treatment. It is expected that 23 lakh people will benefit from this initiative.

Doctors’ consultations and diagnostic tests will be free in these camps. The camps will have a desk for referrals to 12 state government hospitals. A team will be present to assist with admission when a patient is referred. The referral hospitals demarcated for ‘Sebaashray’ are SSKM, NRS Medical College, RG Kar Medical College, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, Bangur Institute of Neuroscience, Chittaranjan National Medical College, Garden Reach Superspecialty Hospital, MR Bangur Hospital, Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Science, Diamond Harbour Medical College, Institute of Neuroscience, MR Bangur Hospital and Vidyasagar State General Hospital.

‘Sebaashray’ programme will commence on January 2 and as part of it, 40 health camps will be organised daily for 10 days in each Assembly constituency. The programme will begin in Diamond Harbour and continue for 70 days, covering seven constituencies — namely Diamond Harbour, Falta, Budge Budge, Satgachia, Bishnupur, Maheshtala and Metiabruz. In the last five days, 280 follow-up camps will be held across

these constituencies.