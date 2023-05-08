Abhishek’s remark triggers speculation over rural poll dates

Kolkata: Amidst apparent curiosity and confusion among Opposition parties as to when the Panchayat polls in the state could be held, a statement by Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has sparked speculations that elections could be held after the ruling party’s 60-day ‘Trinamool-e Nabajowar’ campaign ends.



While training guns at the Opposition Congress, calling it the “B team” of the BJP, Abhishek said that people will soon teach them a lesson when the Panchayat polls are held. Adding to this, he said the opportunity for people to take their revenge will come soon.

He said the Panchayat polls will be held after TMC’s 60-day campaign ends.

This has caused a flutter among Opposition circles with leaders questioning as to whether the statement by Abhishek can be interpreted as the decision of the state election commission which has so far not announced the dates of the rural elections.

However, political observers in the state remarked that Abhishek’s recent statement should not come as a surprise since it was already made known earlier that the rural polls aren’t going to take place in May.

A political commentator pointed out that earlier speculation was rife that polls could be held at the end of May as the state’s Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi had ordered the district administration to wrap up work by the third week of May.

This was put to rest when on April 20, Abhishek announced the 60-day campaign by its party. This indicated that chances are likely that the polls could be held in July, it was pointed out.