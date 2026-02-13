Abhishek’s intervention helps HS candidate secure admit card

Kolkata: A Higher Secondary candidate, Afrida Khatun, was on the verge of losing an academic year after she failed to complete her examination formalities on time due to unavoidable circumstances. According to a post by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Afrida had travelled to Mumbai to care for her ailing aunt and returned home worried that her studies would suffer as a result.



With her admit card pending and the examination drawing near, uncertainty loomed over her chances of appearing for the board exams. The situation reportedly came to the attention of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who personally intervened to ensure that she received her admit card without delay.

Following the intervention, Afrida was able to enter the examination hall and sit for her Higher Secondary examination as scheduled. She expressed her gratitude towards Abhishek Banerjee for his intervention and saving her year.

The party, in its statement, said the incident reflects how timely administrative support can safeguard a student’s future and prevent academic disruption.

The development has drawn attention on social media, where party leaders described the episode as an example of leadership stepping in to protect educational opportunities.

Afrida has since appeared for her examination, focusing on her aspirations rather than the obstacles that briefly threatened to derail her academic journey.