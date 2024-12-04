Abhishek’s initiative: Health camps in DH from Jan 2

Kolkata: Under ‘’Sebaashray’, an initiative of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, health camps will be organised for 10 days in each of the Assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seats from January 2.

The party on Wednesday posted the following on its official X handle: “Under Shri@abhishekaitc’s exemplary leadership: Health camps to be organised in each AC of Diamond Harbour for 10 days Mega camps to be conducted in all 7 ACs for follow-ups 23 lakh people across 71 GPs and 93 wards to be covered 1,000 doctors, 1,500 diagnosticians, 1,500 volunteers to be deployed #Sebaashray – bringing healthcare to people’s doorsteps!”

Elaborating on the programme, Banerjee had earlier said that 40 health camps will be organised daily for 10 days in each Assembly Constituency under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha.

“The programme will begin from the Diamond Harbour Assembly Constituency and continue for 70 days, covering all the seven constituencies- namely Diamond Harbour, Falta, Budge Budge, Satgachia, Bishnupur, Maheshtala and Metiabruz.

In the last five days, 280 – 300 follow-up camps will be held across these constituencies. So far, over 1,200 doctors have signed up for these camps,” he had claimed. The camps will have a dedicated desk for referral to 12 state government hospitals and there will be a team for providing assistance for admission, when a patient is referred. It is expected that 23 lakh people will be benefited through this initiative. Doctor’s consultations and diagnostic tests will be provided completely free-of-cost in these camps.