Abhishek: Will send BJP to ‘detention camps democratically’ after 2026 polls

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, asserting that the saffron party would be sent to “detention camps” after being defeated democratically in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.

“They want to take the people of Bengal to detention camps. Who are they to decide who is a citizen of this country and who is not? In different parts of India, including Delhi’s Jai Hind Colony, Bengalis are being tortured—their electricity and water supplies are being cut off,” Banerjee said addressing the rally at Dharmatala on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day.

“I want to tell them clearly — after the 2026 elections, it is you (BJP) whom we will send to the detention camps after defeating you democratically,” he added. He accused the BJP, which currently holds 70 Assembly seats and 12 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal, of targeting Bengalis across the country. “Imagine what would have happened had they taken control of Bengal. We should not yield even an inch to them. Let’s see how much power they really have,” he said. Banerjee further alleged that the Assam Foreigners Tribunal, which has no jurisdiction in Bengal, has been sending notices to members of the Rajbanshi community, branding them as Bangladeshis.

“Is it a crime to speak in Bengali? We will certainly speak in Bengali. The more we speak it, the more irritated they become. Be proud of your language. We should resolve to speak in Bengali in Parliament this session. Let’s see who dares to stop us,” he said. Taking a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee pointed out the shift in political messaging. “Earlier they chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Now, they are saying ‘Joy Maa Kali’ and ‘Joy Maa Durga’. Mark my words—after the 2026 elections, I will make them say ‘Joy Bangla’,” he declared.

Calling it a people’s victory, Banerjee said: “This is the victory of 12 crore farmers, labourers, youth, Tapashilis, Adivasis, and of Bengal’s culture and heritage. The very people they wanted to starve are now forcing them to bow down and say ‘Joy Maa Kali’ and ‘Joy Maa Durga’.” Accusing the BJP of being “Bangla Birodhi” (anti-Bengal), Banerjee alleged that the party has humiliated, oppressed, tortured, and insulted the people of Bengal out of arrogance and pride. “We have to oust them and throw them into the Bay of Bengal. Before 2021, we said ‘Khela Hobe’. This time we are saying, ‘Poddo Phool Upre Fela Hobe’ (the lotus will be uprooted),” he said.