‘Abhishek will continue to fight for TMC with Mamata as its face’

Kolkata: On the occasion of the party’s Foundation Day, Trinamool Congress’ state president Subrata Bakshi, ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary elections, said that the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will continue to fight in days to come for the party whose face will always be its chairperson Mamata Banerjee.



Speaking on the party’s Foundation Day, Bakshi said: “If Abhishek Banerjee continues to fight for the party in days to come, he will definitely never back down from the battlefield and will continue to fight under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.” Bakshi’s comment comes a day after some of the party’s leaders such as Partha Bhowmick, Bratya Basu, Tapas Roy and Kunal Ghosh met Abhishek and requested him to carry out a mass campaign akin to Nabajowar held before the Panchayat elections and which had yielded positive results for the party in terms of votes. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “Abhishek has never backed out and there is no reason he ever will. He is leading the party. Yes, he may have some suggestions for the betterment of the party which should be taken into consideration.”

He added: “Despite the BJP having verbally attacked Abhishek, even dragged in his family members into their diatribe against him, he continues to fight like a tiger and will not cede an inch of his ground to the BJP. Like Mamata Banerjee, he too wants the party to perform better and hence his suggestions should be discussed within the party-fold with the chairperson. In the near future, Abhishek will become the Chief Minister of Bengal with Mamata Banerjee’s blessings.”

Taking a cue from Mamata’s recent speeches that party veterans should be respected, Kunal further said: “There are many veterans within the party but not everyone is getting the same opportunity. It is time that the party now makes way for the others who also have fought along with Mamata Banerjee since the early days. Many leaders also need to further raise their voices against the BJP which has been continuing to malign Mamata and Abhishek.”