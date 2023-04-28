Abhishek welcomes SC verdict, says ‘have full faith’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court observation in connection with Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in which the apex court has barred him from hearing teacher recruitment scam case.



“We welcome the verdict given by the Supreme Court today (Friday). Be it the Supreme Court or any other court, we have utmost respect for the judiciary of India. We have full faith in the judicial system of our country. Since the matter is sub-judice, I would not like to comment on this, although I myself was the petitioner in this case,” he said and added: “The Supreme Court is the apex court of the country and we truly appreciate and accept the verdict given by the Chief Justice of India. We believe that in the coming days people will get timely justice.”

Abhishek who was touring North Bengal for the campaign “Trinamool-E-Jana-Jowar”, also advocated for a transparent and proper investigation into the matter. He also reminded that if anybody from his own party is found guilty, strict action should be taken.

“In the coming days, I feel there should be a transparent and proper investigation in this matter. If anyone from Trinamool Congress is found guilty, there must be a thorough probe and the guilty should be punished accordingly.”

The central investigating agencies are probing the matter. There must be a standard set for punishment so that anyone planning to get themselves involved in any kind of corruption will think twice before engaging in it, Abhishek stated.

“Around 2-3 weeks back, when I held a meeting at Shaheed Minar, I had said in the past 22 months, there have been around 23 CBI cases in Bengal. I mentioned about the CBI cases on March 29, and today is April 28. In a month’s time, we have seen three more CBI cases. So, in the past 24 months, there have been a total of 26 CBI cases in Bengal. If you look closely, this has been done by a few particular judges, and not all of them,” he said.

He also blamed BJP for the situation. He said: “As BJP has been unable to win elections in Bengal, they have used a few people from the judiciary to target us. No other state has faced such a thing.”

On day 4 of the mega outreach programme, Abhishek received tremendous response. “On Day 4 of the #JonoSanjogYatra, National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc received a heartwarming welcome by the people of Jalpaiguri. We are overwhelmed to witness such enthusiasm among people and we promise to never let them down,” Trinamool tweeted. Abhishek also paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda and garlanded his statue. He addressed a public meeting at Matiali, Nagrakata as part of the outreach drive.