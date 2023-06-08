Abhishek: Was spellbound to see the enthusiasm among people

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary on Thursday once again got thunderous applause from thousands of people in Nadia’s Nakashipara on the 43rd day of Jana Sanjog Yatra.

He carried out roadshows amidst a sea of people on both sides of the roads. Abhishek was greeted by thousands of people who waited for a long time to have a glimpse of his fighting the odds posed by the excessive heat wave situation.

Banerjee tweeted: “Every new roadshow is giving birth to new feelings. Everyday I am listening to the people from different locations who are telling me about their complaints. There was not a single space left for people to stand at Nakashipara on the 43rd day of the campaign. People from far-off areas came here. I was spellbound to see the enthusiasm among the people who congregated on both sides of the roads.”

People’s cheer resonated in the air as he passed through the lanes and bylanes of Nakashipara. Banerjee entered Hooghly on the 40th day of Jana Sanjog Yatra campaign. Banerjee took part in a cultural programme in Singur in the evening where various social schemes of the state government were emphasized through audio-visual medium.

This is for the first time in the country that any political party has come up with such an initiative to reach out to the masses. Under the “Trinamool-e-naba-jowar” programme, the people will select their candidates in the panchayat election. The programme has already become a big hit with Banerjee calling it a medium to set up ‘people’s Panchayat’.