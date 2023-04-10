Abhishek warns party workers against infighting

Kolkata: Even as the State Election Commission is yet to sound the poll bugle, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has already begun preparing grounds for the election with the party’s top rung leaders conducting frequent interactions with booth-level workers, discussing strategies.



In the virtual meeting, held on Monday, attended by party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and senior leader Subrata Bakshi, Abhishek warned party workers against infighting. He is learnt to have warned that all internal feuds need to be resolved immediately.

Additionally, it is learnt that he also reprimanded the party’s North Bengal region leaders Udayan Guha and Rabindranath Ghosh for allegedly neglecting party work ahead of the polls. He questioned them why in two areas in Jalpaiguri, there exists a conflict between the block president and area president which prevented ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ campaigns from being conducted there.

He warned that if the matter is not resolved they will be removed from their positions. He also set a deadline for the formation of a district committee there by April 14, a block committee by April 17, and an area committee by April 24.

Party sources said that Abhishek had issued instructions for a meeting with all the district leaders on Monday.

The meeting was meant for discussing poll strategies and importantly, names of possible candidates. Abhishek, during his recent public meeting in Alipurduar, had clarified that only those party workers will be chosen as candidates who have the support of the people.

Party insiders said that in a bid to avoid any confusion and unnecessary controversy after announcing the names of candidates, both Mamata and Abhishek have warned of strict disciplinary action from the party. District leaders have also been warned against contesting independently in case they are not given tickets.

Leaders from districts, including district presidents, block presidents, MLAs and incumbent Panchayat chiefs, were invited to join the meeting on Monday. Party insiders believe that it is also crucial to address the gaps in some panchayat areas where people have expressed grievances regarding the lack of developmental works, or where they could not yet avail of the beneficiary schemes of the state government.

Further, asked how the TMC intends to carry out its poll campaign, sources said that the blueprint is being prepared for campaigns which will be mostly focused on the state government’s developmental works in rural areas and the way the BJP-led-central government is allegedly depriving Bengal.

TMC has decided to use the MGNREGA funds issue in their poll campaign. According to the state government, the Centre owes Bengal about Rs 7000 crore dues for the 100 days work. Only a “small portion” of which was disbursed recently.

Abhishek recently warned that massive protests will be taken out on the streets of Delhi with one crore letters being sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the release of the Centre’s share of money under various heads.