Abhishek vows Diamond Harbour model in rest of 41 seats in state

Kolkata: Addressing a public rally in his Diamond Harbour constituency, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged people to make him win from the constituency so the Diamond Harbour model of development can be implemented in the rest of the state’s 41 Parliamentary constituencies.

Banerjee told the gathering that the responsibility to make him win for the third time from the Diamond Harbour seat lies with the voters of the constituency. He said he will bear the responsibility to make his party win in the rest of the 41 seats in the state. Banerjee promised that the Diamond Harbour model of development will soon be implemented in the rest of the state. In 10 years, Rs 5580 crore work has been done in Diamond Harbour constituency, he claimed.

Banerjee also took a dig at the BJP for making such inordinate delay in announcing the name of their candidate from Diamond Harbour. He said that the BJP should have given ads in newspapers to look for a candidate. “For last five years they have mocked the Diamond Harbour Constituency and it took them more than a month to announce the name of a candidate,” he remarked. Banerjee said there is still time for submitting nominations in case any of the BJP’s tall leaders from the Centre want to contest against him from this seat.

He also told the gathering to take note of the language being allegedly used by the BJP in their campaign in this seat. He said it is difficult to defeat him since he resides in the heart of the people of this constituency. Banerjee said he had earlier claimed he would win with 4 lakh votes in his favour but now it seems the figure can reach even 5 lakh.

Banerjee also predicted that despite claims by the BJP of winning 400 seats in the country, the NDA will struggle to reach 200 seats.