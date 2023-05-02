Abhishek visits Tebhaga memorial

Kolkata: Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday visited the Tebhaga movement martyrs’ memorial site.



After holding mass rallies in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and North Dinajpur in the last one week, Banerjee held the mass outreach programme in South Dinajpur.

Before addressing a public meeting at Balurghat, Banerjee paid a visit to Tebhaga movement martyrs’ shrine. He also met the villagers of Chak Satihar village in Tapan and inquired about the health condition of the family members of the martyrs.

He also assured full cooperation regarding their treatment.

He would be staying at the Gangarampur Stadium on Tuesday night.