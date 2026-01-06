Abhishek visits Sebaashray II camp in Satgachia, interacts with beneficiaries

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday, visited a Sebaashray camp 2 at Vidyasagar Multipurpose High School football ground in Satgachia.

The camp witnessed a ‘sea of love’ and ‘gratitude’ for the Diamond Harbour MP.

People in large numbers congregated outside the camp to see a glimpse of Banerjee. Many elderly citizens were seen standing outside the camp to greet Banerjee who in turn shook hands with many of these people.

“This gathering powerfully declared that the overwhelming, spontaneous turnout at the Sebashray 2 camp on the arrival of Hon’ble MP Shri @abhishekaitc was not mere presence, it was a resounding expression of the people’s deep trust, faith, and unwavering belief in him,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

During his visit to the camp, Banerjee patiently listened to the concerns of the people, engaging with them with intent and empathy so that their problems can be understood in depth and addressed meaningfully.

“It was a moment of pride and emotion. As the Hon’ble MP Shri @abhishekaitc arrived at the Sebaashray 2 camp in Satgachia, the roads thundered with people’s joy and victorious chants for their beloved leader,” Trinamool Congress further wrote on X. Sebaashray 2 has restored health, hope, and dignity to countless lives. Banerjee’s visionary healthcare model has emerged as a beacon for the entire nation, the ruling party claimed. From morning till evening, the Satgachia camps stand as living symbols of compassion, where free medical care reaches those who need it most, it added.

“He is not merely an elected representative; the people of Satgachia welcomed him as their own son,” it added. The programme brings together diagnostic services, medical consultation, and structured follow-up within the community itself, transforming healthcare from a distant destination into a reliable presence. Its emphasis rests on early identification of health concerns, uninterrupted access to essential medicines, and carefully coordinated referrals when advanced treatment becomes necessary, Trinamool Congress further stated.