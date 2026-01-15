Abhishek visits Ranjit Mallick’s house, presents ‘Unnayaner Panchali’

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday met veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick at his residence in Kolkata, felicitated him, and presented the ‘Unnayaner Panchali’, along with a letter from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He visited the Mallick residence along with minister

Sovandeb Chattopadhay.

Addressing the media, he said that the actor’s contribution to Bengali cinema will remain written in history in golden letters for the coming centuries.

“His films that I have watched were mostly released before my birth. I came to his house to hand him the report card of our government. It entails the development works that we have done and the schemes that we have introduced in various sectors like social security, healthcare, education, infrastructure, tourism, and agriculture,” said Banerjee.

Attacking the Centre for blocking funds worth Rs 2 lakh crore, Banerjee said that the Bengal government had to work under tremendous financial stress, as a section of the judiciary and Central agencies have been used against Bengal and the state’s rightful dues have not been cleared. “Despite that, infrastructure development, social schemes have been implemented by the state government,” he said.

Banerjee also clarified that politics wasn’t the point of discussion with Mallick. Meanwhile, Mallick was visibly happy with the visit of the dynamic political leader. “I like him a lot,” said the ‘Shatru’ actor.

Later in the evening, Banerjee arrived at Nandan-II to attend the director’s cut preview of filmmaker Raj Chakraborty’s new film ‘Lokkhi Elo Ghore’.

He was accompanied by ministers and other dignitaries.

The film also stars Subhashree Ganguly and Ankush. It also portrays how the initiatives of the Bengal government has reached every household.