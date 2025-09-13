Abhishek urges TMC leaders to unite for 2026 Assembly elections

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, during organisational meetings with the leaders from West Burdwan and Krishnanagar organisational districts, underlined the importance of a united fight in the 2026 Assembly elections.

During his first meeting with the leaders from West Midnapore, Banerjee asked them to ensure that their party bags all nine Assembly seats in 2026.

Banerjee held the second meeting with the leaders from Krishnanagar organisational district. In both cases, Banerjee urged the leaders to highlight the state government’s various schemes.

He also highlighted the importance of better coordination with the local people.

The Trinamool national general secretary has urged his party leaders to make people aware of the “torture of Bengali-speaking people from the state in the BJP-ruled states”.

On Thursday, when Banerjee held a meeting with the leaders from the Sundarbans organisational district, he urged them to remain vigilant to check if the names of any valid voters are removed from the list in the name of implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He also asked his party leaders to make sure that the voter list is properly done.

Banerjee has been carrying out a series of organisational meetings with all the district leaders. Recently, he held meetings with leaders from Howrah Sadar and Gramin and also from Jhargram, stressing public coordination.

He had directed his party MLAs from these organisational districts to attend ‘Amader Para, Aamader Samadhan’ camps in their respective areas and speak to people and inquire if they were facing any issues. He also asked his party leaders to hold an extensive campaign highlighting the social schemes run by the Mamata Banerjee government.