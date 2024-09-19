Abhishek urges junior doctors to end strike after govt accepts demands

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday once again urged the protesting junior doctors to resume work after the



Bengal government accepted their demands and transferred some of the top officials of the health department and

also Kolkata Police.

Banerjee stated that the junior doctors should consider calling off their cease work as a gesture of goodwill. He also pointed out that from day one he had supported the junior doctors’ concerns regarding safety and security.

“As a gesture of goodwill, the doctors should now consider CALLING OFF THE STRIKE AND WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH GoWB to serve the people and expedite the implementation of the task force’s initiatives to ensure these changes are promptly executed,” Banerjee said in his post on ‘X.’

In the aftermath of the RG Kar incident, Abhishek Banerjee repeatedly said that the doctors had the right to protest in democratic ways and also demand justice for the 31-year-old doctor in the brutal rape-murder case.

Taking to his ‘X’ handle on Wednesday, he further stated: “Since day one, I have supported the doctors in their concerns regarding safety and security, and I have always maintained that most of their concerns, barring a few, are valid, sensible and justified. As per the SC’s directions and the GoWB’s submission before the SC yesterday, most of the measures for improving their safety and security are in progress, including the installation of CCTV cameras and

infrastructural developments in Medical Colleges and Hospitals across West Bengal, which are expected to be completed within 14 days.”

“Additionally, the government has honoured their demands for transferring certain top officials in the Health Department and Kolkata Police, as

confirmed by the HCM the day before in her media address,” Banerjee added.

Reminding of CBI’s poor track record, Banerjee said that the central

investigating agency should

ensure that no

perpetrators are spared.

He also advocated for speedy justice to the family members of the RG Kar Medical

College victim. “Lastly, it is crucial to hold the CBI accountable and ensure that no perpetrators are spared, with swift punishment handed down at the earliest opportunity.

The CBI’s record speaks for itself: over the past 10 years, they have not completed a single investigation they have undertaken. JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED,” Banerjee

said on ‘X.’