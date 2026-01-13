Abhishek unveils ‘3 Forces’ strategy at ‘Ami Banglar Digital Joddha’ conclave

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday unveiled a strategic framework for the party’s election mobilisation at the ‘Ami Banglar Digital Joddha’ Conclave held at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata, underlining the role of digital outreach in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls.

Addressing thousands of party volunteers participating in the conclave, Banerjee compared the party’s campaign architecture to the Indian Armed Forces, categorising its cadre into three distinct forces — Army, Air Force and Navy.

According to Banerjee, the “Army” comprises grassroots workers engaged in traditional campaign activities such as booth management, flag distribution and public outreach. The “Air Force” represents the digital warriors — young volunteers and content creators tasked with driving the party’s narrative and countering misinformation across social media platforms. The “Navy”, he added, includes elected representatives and legal teams operating in Parliament, High Courts and Supreme Court forums on behalf of the party.

Banerjee stressed that synchronised action by all three forces was essential for a comprehensive campaign, emphasising that social media engagement must go hand-in-hand with field operations and institutional advocacy to effectively communicate TMC’s messages to the electorate.

He also outlined a 100-day campaign blueprint, urging digital volunteers to focus on fact-based posts, promote the state government’s welfare schemes, and expose what he described as misleading claims by Opposition parties. Banerjee said that the youthful digital brigade should help build a robust narrative that resonates with voters in both urban and rural constituencies.

The conclave marks a growing emphasis by the ruling party on harnessing digital platforms as a core component of its election strategy, reflecting the evolving landscape of political communication in the state.

Bengali superstar and TMC Ghatal MP Dev was also present at the digital outreach programme.

He said if the people of Bengal vote for development, then Mamata Banerjee will return as the Chief Minister for the fourth term with a bigger mandate.