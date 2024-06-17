Abhishek undergoes minor surgery at city hospital

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday morning for a minor surgery.



Banerjee reached a private hospital off EM Bypass in the morning. It was learnt that he was scheduled to undergo a minor surgery on his abdomen. A statement issued by the private hospital on Sunday read: “Abhishek Banerjee (37) Member of parliament, Lok Sabha. underwent a surgical procedure at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata. He is now hemodynamically stable. We extend our best wishes for his speedy recovery.”

Recently, Banerjee took to his social media account and announced that he is taking a short break from politics. He wrote: “In light of some pressing medical reasons, I will be taking a short hiatus from the organisation. This time off will be an opportunity for me to humbly explore and understand the needs of our people and community. I trust that GoWB will act swiftly and leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for those in need.” Banerjee has undergone multiple surgeries in his left eye since he suffered a fracture in his orbital bone in the eye in a road accident in 2016. Since then Banerjee has travelled to Singapore, Hyderabad, Dubai and the US for treatment at regular intervals.

Abhishek recently won the Lok Sabha polls by a record margin of 7.1 lakh votes. He also attended the INDIA bloc meeting convened in New Delhi after the election results were declared.