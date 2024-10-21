Abhishek undergoes eye surgery, thanks people for their ‘kind wishes’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday shared a post on his X handle informing that his eye surgery went well and he has been advised to follow certain post-operative guidelines.

The post on his X handle read: “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone for their kind wishes following my recent eye surgery. Since the road accident in 2016, I have faced ongoing challenges with my vision and this was my eighth surgery.

I am glad to share that the procedure went well and I am doing fine. While I am on the mend, I have to follow certain post-operative guidelines and precautions to ensure a smooth healing and recovery. I stay hopeful and sincerely appreciate all your love, concern and kind wishes”. Millennium Post reported in August that Abhishek would take another temporary break in October to travel to New York for eye treatment.

For this reason, he would be away from day-to-day political activities for about 2 to 3 months. Banerjee underwent a special eye surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital to control deviation between two muscles. Since an October 2016 highway crash near Singur in which Abhishek critically injured his left eye, he has undergone several rounds of surgery in India and abroad.