Abhishek tweaks Naba-jowar schedule: To focus more on roadshows now

Kolkata: With the massive turnout of people during Naba-jowar campaign trails, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be focussing more on roadshows than on public meetings.



Sources added that the scheduled public meetings, as part of the Naba-jowar campaign, that were to be held in Singur and Pandua in the Hooghly district, are most likely to get cancelled.

Abhishek is scheduled to enter Hooghly district on Monday where he was to address a public meeting at Singur. Sources said the massive turnout of people during roadshows has led the party to restructure its campaign.

An insider said: “Naba-jowar has turned into Janajowar (tide of people). The roadshows have been receiving immense response. People are coming out of their houses in droves.

“They also want to take pictures with Abhishek, especially a lot of young supporters. This is what the party wants at the moment. Hence, the decision to increase roadshows was taken.”

It was further learnt that roadshows have also been giving Abhishek the opportunity to speak to people in person than speaking from a dais.

He has been lending patient ears to their problems and in some cases have even resolved them. The party has posted videos where after conveying their grievances to Abhishek, quick solutions were also provided.

However, sources also said that such a decision is also taken keeping in mind that the dates for the Panchayat elections could be announced anytime.

“Roadshows will help serve many purposes which otherwise have to be rushed with if public meetings also need to be accommodated.”

It is also learnt that on some occasions, Abhishek may give a short speech while standing atop his vehicle during the roadshows.