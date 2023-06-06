‘Abhishek told me to see everyone gets benefits of govt scheme’

KOLKATA: Byron Biswas, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from Congress said that TMC national general secretary Abhisekh Banerjee helped him in controlling the anger of the local people of Sagardighi in Malda and within a week the situation in the area was normal.



Speaking to Millennium Post, Biswas, MLA from Sagardighi said: “It was Abhisekh Banerjee who helped me in controlling the anger of the local people of my constituency and told me to see whether every beneficiary has enrolled for the government schemes.”

According to Biswas, when he was with Congress it was becoming difficult for him to implement the schemes in Sagardighi. But now things are easier and if I can help people in my constituency I hope I will receive their support.”

Biswas claimed that after he joined TMC he received strong criticism from Congress but that did not deter him from going ahead with his work.

“I have been elected to help the people of my constituency. I met Abhisekh Banerjee and I will also meet party supremo and Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee.”

Biswas, a beedi baron from the Murshidabad area and the lone Congress MLA in Bengal, jumped ship to the Trinamool Congress on May 29 in the presence of the state’s ruling party national general secre-tary Abhishek Banerjee at Ghatal, West Midnapore, barely three months after he won the Sagardighi Assembly by-polls on a Congress ticket and with support from

the Left.

Biswas said that Banerjee asked him to give a report of his constituency every week and he will guide him on how he can go ahead with any project if he faces any difficulty.