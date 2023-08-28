Abhishek to visit Dhupguri on Sept 2 to campaign for bypoll

Jalpaiguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is all set to visit Dhupguri on September 2 to campaign in the upcoming by-election.



The campaign aims to support the Trinamool candidate in the by-election, and Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public meeting as part of his engagement. Furthermore, several other leaders are beginning their campaign efforts in Dhupguri, starting from Tuesday.

The Dhupguri Assembly by-election is scheduled for September 5. In preparation for the election, various political parties have initiated their campaigning for their respective candidates. The BJP, keen on retaining the Dhupguri seat, has launched an extensive campaign, while the Trinamool is determined to secure the seat from the BJP.

As a result, significant leaders have been enlisted to bolster the campaign efforts. Abhishek Banerjee is slated to participate in the campaign on September 2, prompting Jalpaiguri District Trinamool to initiate necessary arrangements.

Mahua Gope, District Trinamool president, stated: “Our All India General Secretary will visit Dhupguri on September 2 to support candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy. After arriving in Bagdogra by flight he will travel by road, reaching Dhupguri. At 1 pm, he will address a public meeting at Phani Ground of Sankowajhora Gram Panchayat No. 2.”

Gope also mentioned that there is a meeting scheduled with the Security department for the event. Additionally, Birbaha Hansda is set to visit Dhupguri on Tuesday as a star campaigner, followed by Sayani Sen, Debanshu Bhattacharya, Ritabrata Banerjee, and the state president of the Minority Cell, Mosarof Hossain.

Optimistically, Gope expressed her belief that the Trinamool candidate will secure victory in the by-election due to the faith that the people of Dhupguri have in the party’s leadership.