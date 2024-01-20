‘Abhishek to soon file fresh cause of action petition in SC’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will soon file a fresh cause of action petition in the Supreme Court. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh clarified that Banerjee’s petition was not dismissed by the Supreme Court on Friday.



Ghosh on Friday wrote on his X handle: “No petition of @abhishekaitc was dismissed in the Supreme Court. Abhishek’s lawyer filed a modification application on the earlier judgement in the case regarding the judge’s comment. Registrar said not MA, to file a fresh cause of action petition. This is being done.”