Abhishek to ‘request Apex Court to reconsider orders by Abhijit Gangopadhyay’

Kolkata: With the former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay announcing that he will soon join the BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to reportedly file a writ petition in the Supreme Court requesting reconsideration of every order passed by the judge in relation to the recruitment corruption cases against the state government in the last two years.



Abhijit Gangopadhyay is likely to formally join the BJP on March 7.

It was reportedly learnt that Abhishek’s lawyer Sanjay Basu told a vernacular news portal on Tuesday that now since the former judge has announced he would join BJP, a writ petition will be filed in the Supreme Court since Gangopadhyay has for the past two years ordered CBI and ED probe in the corruption cases against the state government.

He alleged that with his decision to enter the political arena, a possibility of a political bias behind his court orders cannot be overlooked. He alleged that it is probable that the orders were given to tarnish the image of the ruling party (TMC) and its leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, in “false and fabricated cases.”

Basu also claimed that in Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s six-year tenure as a judge, he has given few judgements and more directions.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, referring to the statements made by Abhijit Gangopadhyay to the media, Abhishek said: “Through his speech, he accidentally revealed the truth. It was most likely a slip of the tongue. But I thank him for telling the truth. He (Gangopadhyay) said, ‘I approached the BJP and the BJP approached me.’ This is very interesting and you have to read between the lines. Hence, he confessed that he was in touch with the BJP when he delivered his judgements on various cases. I will leave the rest to the people.”

Commenting on the remarks that the former judge has said he will defeat him if given a ticket to contest from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, Abhishek said: “I have always said that people are free to contest from any seat they want to. In a democracy, they have a right to do so. I saw some updates in the news outlets and found a few things

very interesting. First, the BJP leaders do not take my name and speak through sobriquets. The former Justice too has not taken my name and spoke only through riddles.”

Meanwhile, during a press conference, TMC leader and a High Court advocate Kalyan Banerjee alleged: “Abhijit Gangopadhyay was a devil in the judiciary. He is the worst judge the court ever got. None of his judgments were ever reported. He has no knowledge of law. I challenge him to a discussion on law on any platform.”

“About 85% of the judgements given by him have been set aside either by the division bench or the Supreme Court. He has never demonstrated any deserving qualifications to deliver a sound judgement. We will take steps against the pending 15% and the court will decide upon it,” he said.

Kalyan also added: “No matter which seat he contests from we will defeat him. Neither Narendra Modi nor Suvendu Adhikari will be able to stop his defeat because he is a corrupt person. And there is evidence for the same. Corruption doesn’t just entail money but also giving politically motivated judgements while remaining in the judiciary.”

Kunal Ghosh said: “Suvendu Adhikari has been named in the same CBI FIR (Narada). The party he is going to join – BJP – is the same party that published the video and demanded a CBI investigation against Suvendu Adhikari. To save himself from arrest, Adhikari later joined the BJP. How is Abhijit Ganguly giving a clean chit before an investigation? On the face, Abhijit Ganguly might be talking

against corruption but in reality, he has struck a deal with the corrupt for political power. By giving clean chit to Suvendu Adhikari before the conclusion of a probe, Abhijit Ganguly disrespected the courts.”

Earlier in the day, the former judge had said that Narada case was a “conspiracy” and those seen on footages, including TMC leaders and the TMC-turned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, were “victims”..