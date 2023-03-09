Abhishek to open Chorial Bridge today

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary, is scheduled to inaugurate the first lane of the Chorial Bridge on Friday.

It is learnt that the project was taken up at a joint initiative by Abhishek and the Public Works Department of the state government.

He will inaugurate the first lane at 4 pm at Chorial, under the limits of Budge Budge Municipality.

Banerjee recently said during an administrative review meeting that he approved the construction of 110 roads from his MPLAD fund.

He also said that apart from this, the construction of 750 roads has been taken up by the relevant department of the state government.

These roads will be completed within the next 6-8 months, as work has already begun, he highlighted.

Abhishek, who is also the Diamond Harbour MP, has made several announcements recently regarding many development projects in the state. In January, this year, he promised that by March

2024, every rural household in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in South 24-Parganas district will have tapped water.