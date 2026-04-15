Abhishek to monitor elections from control room on poll day

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee in a meet with partymen that he will monitor the situation from the control room from 5 am on the day of Phase I election on April 23. He also asked his party leaders to keep 300 persons per shift outside strong rooms to keep the EVMs secured.



The members from the TMC’s youth and students’ wings will be deployed outside the strong rooms. They will work in shifts and each shift will change after eight hours. If any central force tries to intimidate any party men, the matter should be immediately reported to the specific trams of the party.