Abhishek to launch campaign for LS polls for Alipurduar & Jalpaiguri today

The election campaign meeting for Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for the Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituencies, will be held in Maynaguri on Thursday, preparations for which are in full swing. Prakash Chik Baraik, Trinamool Congress candidate for Alipurduar, will be attending with thousands of supporters from the Alipurduar constituency.

“Following Abhishek Banerjee’s meeting, the campaign will continue as scheduled on March 15 and 16. However, the primary campaign will kick off on March 17. As a candidate, I will personally campaign in 7 Assembly areas of the Alipurduar Lok Sabha Constituency for the next seven days, starting March 17. This campaign will be akin to our previous programmes such as Nabojowar and Didir Suraksha Kavach,” stated Prakash Chik Baraik. All block leaders have been instructed to follow suit in their respective areas. On March 17, Baraik will spend the entire day in his own Assembly constituency Kumargarm and will visit all the Gram Panchayats, followed by Alipurduar, Tufanganj, Kalchini, Madarihat, Falakata and Nagrakata.

“We have named this campaign ‘Banglar Odhikar Yatra’. Given the Central government’s deprivation of our people’s rights, we will highlight this issue during the campaign. We have not received wages for MGNREGA work and Housing scheme. During this campaign, we plan to distribute leaflets at 111 tea gardens in the Alipurduar constituency, outlining several humanitarian projects initiated by the state government,” added Baraik. Representatives of the district will visit a total of 300,000 households in the tea gardens during the campaign. Baraik flagged off his campaign from Newlands Tea Garden, starting with a Puja at Radha Govinda Temple and garlanding the statue of Birsa Munda. A bike rally followed in Alipurduar town, concluding with a Puja at Newtown Durgabari.