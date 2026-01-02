Abhishek to launch 21-day poll campaign today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to launch a 21-day campaign, “Jotoi Koro Hamla, Abar Jitbe Bangla” (No matter how much you attack, Bengal will win again) from South 24-Parganas’ Baruipur on January 2.

Banerjee, who is also an MP from Diamond Harbour, will continue the campaign till January 22 to make sure that not a single legitimate voter’s name is struck off the final electoral rolls. After launching the campaign in Baruipur, Banerjee will then move to Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on January 3. In north Bengal, Banerjee is expected to hold a community interaction with the workers of tea gardens in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

He is also expected to visit Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Kolkata, Hooghly, and other districts, including Krishnanagar, Midnapore, Kanthi, Bongaon, and Ranaghat. It was learnt that Banerjee will conclude the campaign on January 22 in Hooghly.

Sources said, more than 2 lakh people and party workers are expected to attend Friday’s rally of Banerjee. The event will be held at Fultala Sagar Sangha ground. During nearly a month-long campaign, Banerjee will undertake several programmes. He will tour across the state and hold rallies, roadshows, and community interactions ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Banerjee named the campaign. During a Press conference recently, he had stated that he would be on the streets from January 2 and stand among the people to ensure that the names of no legitimate voters are removed from the electoral rolls. “Central funds are being stopped, Bengali icons are being disrespected, and Bengali speakers are being attacked in BJP-ruled states. With SIR, the BJP wants to snatch away the voting rights of the people of Bengal. The people of Bengal will raise their voice against this and Bengal will show its might,” Banerjee had stated.

Incidentally, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on December 2 last year had launched a report card named “Unnayaner Panchali” of the Trinamool Congress government, which will complete 15 years in May 2026.