Abhishek to host ‘Bijoya Sammilani’ in Diamond Harbour today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee is set to host a ‘Bijoya Sammilani’ on October 13, marking the conclusion of Durga Puja festivities and the celebration of victory of good over evil. The event will be held at the MP’s office in Amtala, Bishnupur, South 24-Parganas,

from 4 pm onwards.

The ‘Bijoya Sammilani’ is expected to bring together local residents, party members and well-wishers in a spirit of joy and harmony. Banerjee, in his message, extended heartfelt greetings to all, wishing that the blessings of Goddess Durga erase sorrow and bring renewed strength and positivity to every household.

Sources indicated that local cultural performances and interactive sessions with citizens are likely to be part of the programme. The Diamond Harbour MP’s office has urged residents to participate wholeheartedly and make the occasion memorable.