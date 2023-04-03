Abhishek to hold public meet in Alipurduar on April 8

alipurduar: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to visit Alipurduar on April 8 to campaign for the upcoming Panchayat election. The leader will hold a public meeting at the Babur Hat Playground in Alipurduar-1 block. His visit is part of the Trinamool Congress’s efforts to prepare ground for the polls by focusing on organisational strategy and addressing the grievances of the people.



District Trinamool president Prakash Chikbaraik expressed his hope that the meeting would see the attendance of lakhs of people. As per his earlier assurance in Malbazar and Maynaguri, Banerjee will hold the public meeting in Alipurduar. A meeting with Trinamool leaders in the district is also planned for the same day.

Banerjee’s earlier scheduled visit on March 11 was postponed due to Higher Secondary exams. The Trinamool Congress is now looking forward to the public meeting on April 8 and hoping for a massive turnout.

The district TMC president added: ‘’A preparatory meeting for Abhishek Banerjee’s rally was held at the Rabindra Bhavan in Alipurduar on Monday. The district Trinamool leaders are busy preparing for the campaign and the meeting venue has been selected. Starting from April 4, there will be booth-level meetings in every booth of the Alipurduar district to ensure the success of Abhishek Banerjee’s public meeting.”

The meeting was attended by 300 TMC workers, along with the Alipurduar TMC district president, Alipurduar District Chairman Mridul Goswami, MLA Suman Kanjilal, and other TMC district leadership.

The TMC has been concentrating on the tea belt, gnawing steadily on BJP’s support base. The TMC-led state government has come up with a number of projects and welfare schemes aimed at the tea garden workers. Crèches and heath centers are being built in tea gardens. Houses are being built for tea garden workers under the Cha Shundari project. Landless tea garden workers are also being given land documents (Pattas.)

Some Trinamool leaders believe that this meeting is very significant for the upcoming polls. With the Panchayat elections around the corner, the party is focusing on its organization and leaders are listening to the grievances of the people and working to address them.