Abhishek to hold 2 meets with party leaders on Dec 26, 28

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold two virtual meetings with the party leaders and workers at different levels on December 26 & 28 on two different issues.

During the first virtual meeting, which will be held on December 26, a day before the hearing session on claims and objections on the draft voters’ list, Banerjee may define the specific roles for the party’s booth-level agents (BLAs) during the hearing sessions on claims on Saturday.

Sources said that 5,000 party leaders from different levels are expected to attend Friday’s meeting. A party insider said that the Diamond Harbour MP may also chalk out guidelines for the district leaders who will be assigned for supervising the functioning of the BLAs during the hearing sessions.

Banerjee will hold the second meeting on December 28 virtually when he may spell out guidelines for the party leaders and activists on how to prepare for the 2026 Assembly polls in Bengal. He is also expected to give certain guidelines on how the party’s various activities would be performed, keeping in mind the forthcoming elections and how the campaign would be carried out.

Banerjee may also provide guidelines on how to reach out to the people, highlighting the successes of the different development projects of the state government and how common people have benefited from these welfare schemes. He may also start campaigns throughout Bengal from January next year, during which he will address different public rallies and participate in roadshows across the state. It was learnt that about 1 lakh party activists and party booth level agents (BLAs) will take part in the virtual meeting on December 28.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee recently delivered an address to her party BLAs and urged them to remain alert as the SIR enters its most

crucial phase.