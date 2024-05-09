Abhishek to file nomination on Friday

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who is contesting from Diamond Harbour is expected to submit his nomination at the District Magistrate (DM) office in Alipore on Friday.



Banerjee will take part in a massive ‘padayatra’ which will begin from Kalighat and end at the Alipore DM office. Banerjee is eying a straight third term in the Parliament. Banerjee during his recent election rallies had urged people to make him win from the constituency so the Diamond Harbour model of development can be implemented in the rest of the state’s 41 Parliamentary constituencies. Banerjee had told the people in his constituency that the responsibility to make him win for the third time from the Diamond Harbour seat lies with the voters of the constituency. He had promised that the Diamond Harbour model of development would soon be implemented in the rest of the state. On several occasions he told the people that in 10 years, Rs 5580 crore work has been done in Diamond

Harbour constituency.

Banerjee in his debut in 2014 LS polls had won the seat by a margin of over 70,000 votes. In the 2019 LS elections, he had defeated the BJP candidate by 3.20 lakh votes. In the 2021 Assembly polls, all the seven segments that fall under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat were won by Trinamool Congress.

The BJP has pitted Abhijit Das, former party president of Diamond Harbour who had unsuccessfully contested two Lok Sabha polls, including one against Abhishek in 2014, as the party candidate from Diamond Harbour against Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The CPI(M) has fielded Pratikur Rahaman as their candidate for the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency. Voting will take place in Diamond Harbour on June 1.