Abhishek to embark on two-phase poll campaign on March 26 & March 31

Alipurduar: In North Bengal—long considered a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party—Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, is set to embark on a two-phase campaign tour on March 26 and 31 ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.



During the visit, Banerjee will hold a series of workers’ meetings, public rallies and a roadshow across key districts, with a strategic focus on Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri.

North Bengal comprises 54 Assembly Constituencies across seven districts—Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, and Dakshin Dinajpur. Of these, 24 seats are currently held by the BJP, underscoring the region’s political significance.

Determined to make inroads, the Trinamool Congress has intensified its campaign, rolling out a series of rallies in every Assembly Constituency, featuring senior leaders and star campaigners.

Political observers view Banerjee’s six-Constituency tour as a crucial and strategically timed push.

On March 26, he will address rallies in Natabari in support of candidate Shailen Barman and in Dhupguri for Nirmal Chandra Roy, followed by a roadshow in

Kalchini backing Birendra Bara Oraon.

He will return to the region on March 31 to address three more rallies—beginning in Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar) for candidate Harihar Das, followed by a meeting in

Rajganj (Jalpaiguri) in support of party candidate and athlete Swapna Barman and concluding in Falakata for candidate Subhash

Chandra Roy.

While the exact venues for the six rallies are yet to be finalised, the announcement of Banerjee’s tour has already triggered heightened activity and enthusiasm among party workers across the region.