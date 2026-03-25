Abhishek to campaign in North Dinajpur’s Karandighi on March 31

Raiganj: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to visit Karandighi in North Dinajpur district on March 31 to address a major public meeting in support of party candidates. The visit is part of TMC’s intensified campaign in North Bengal ahead of the assembly polls scheduled on April 23, 2026.

The rally will be held at the Karandighi Kishan Mandi premises and is expected to be a significant booster for the party supporters. Authorities are making adequate security arrangements to ensure the programme is conducted peacefully.

According to Gautam Paul, TMC candidate of Karandighi, Banerjee is likely to arrive at around 2 pm from Balurghat and will highlight various development initiatives undertaken by the state government over the past five years. The announcement of his visit has generated enthusiasm among party workers and supporters in the region.

District TMC president Kanaiyalal Agarwal stated: ”Abhishek Banerjee’s programme will cover all nine Assembly constituencies of Uttar Dinajpur district, with party leaders and workers directed to attend the meeting.

The senior leader may also address concerns of voters whose names were not included in the first supplementary list of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).”