Abhishek to begin his Panchayat poll campaigns from June 27

Kolkata: With the date of the Panchayat election nearing, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to start his campaigns from Tuesday in the South Bengal districts of the state.



It is learnt that the party has already planned how it wishes to campaign for the Panchayat polls.

He recently concluded his Jana Sanjog Yatra as part of the party’s Nabajowar campaign which saw him touching most of the districts.

Abhishek will be starting his campaign on June 27. It is learnt that he would start his campaign from Krishnagunj, Nadia and then move on to Domkal, Murshidabad.

He will conduct both public meetings and roadshows since party insiders feel that the roadshows of the Nabajowar campaign saw an overwhelming crowd turnout.

He is scheduled to hold a party meeting at Birbhum on June 30 and may also hold a meeting in West Burdwan’s Baraboni on the same day.

He is likely to be present at the public meetings at Alipurduar and North Dinajpur of North Bengal on July 1. Then again on July 3, he would be visiting Purulia and Bankura for public meetings and roadshows.

Party sources said that on July 4 Abhishek will be entering East Midnapore. He will likely be holding a public meeting at Tamluk.

East Midnapore, which roughly consists of about 16 Assembly constituencies, has apparently remained a fort of the Adhikari family.

Suvendu Adhikari had become the MLA from Nandigram after defeating Mamata Banerjee from that seat in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Abhishek launched broadsides at the Adhikari family during his last visit to the district, throwing an open challenge to Suvendu to get him arrested by the Central agency.

Following East Midnapore, he will be moving on to West Midnapore where he is scheduled to hold a roadshow. His last campaign will be on July 05 when he will be in East Burdwan where he will hold a public meeting at Kalna and a roadshow at Pandua. The Panchayat elections will be held on July 8.